Russia to facilitate peace in South Caucasus — embassy

YEREVAN, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy to Armenia has released a statement on the third anniversary of the tragic events that unfolded in 2020 involving Armenia and Azerbaijan, which says that Russia intends to continue its efforts toward peace in the South Caucasus, according to the statement posted on the embassy’s Telegram channel.

"In commemoration of the start of the tragic events in 2020, we, alongside the people of Armenia, mourn the dead, offer our sympathy to their families, and wish the soonest recovery to all those injured. Russia is poised to continue making every effort to provide assistance, based on the current trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020-2022 so as to establish a stable and lasting peace in the region," the text said.

It is said that the Russian side, including the Russian peacekeeping contingent, are focusing attention on the pressing humanitarian problems facing Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.