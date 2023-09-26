Russia to submit draft statement on Nord Stream to UN Security Council soon – diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Russia will soon submit to the UN Security Council a draft presidential statement regarding the Nord Stream sabotage, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"As part of this effort, our country plans to submit to the Council a draft presidential statement on the issue. We will present its text in the coming days," the Russian diplomat told the UN Security Council.

A presidential statement is a statement made by the president of the Security Council on behalf of the Council, adopted at a formal meeting of the Council and issued as an official document of the Council.