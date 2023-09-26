Kiev regime forcibly relocates people from part of Kherson Region it controls

GENICHESK, September 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities are forcibly resettling residents of 31 settlements in the Kiev-controlled part of the Kherson Region, the region’s governor Vladimir Saldo said on Tuesday.

"The Kiev regime is indulging in unthinkable violence towards people living in the occupied part of the Kherson Region. The occupying authorities in Kherson and the Kherson Region have begun forcible evacuation of residents from 31 settlements in the Kiev-controlled part of the region. <…> To force people to leave their homes, the Ukrainian nationalists are intimidating them by dropping hand grenades and explosive devices onto roofs and yards and taking away children from their parents," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Saldo, officers of Ukraine’s Security Service and fighters of the Tsunami nationalist battalion from Nikolayev, are terrorizing civilians. "They drive civilians to assembly points and then take them to filtration camps near Nikolayev. Men are isolated and then taken to recruitment offices where they are sent on to be killed in the combat operations zone. Most of them will never return to their families," he added.

He recalled that in 2022 and 2023 the Kiev authorities forcibly evacuated specialists, including medics, from the Kherson Region to Western Ukraine.