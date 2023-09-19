No confirmation from Kremlin that Russia was warned about hostilities in Karabakh

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he cannot confirm if Russia was allegedly warned about the beginning of hostilities in Karabakh in advance.

"I cannot confirm that we were notified in advance," he told reporters.

Previously, the media claimed that the Azerbaijani side warned Russia about the "counter-terrorist operation in Nagorno-Karabakh" in advance. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the information about the "counter-terrorist operation" was conveyed to the Russian contingent several minutes before the beginning of hostilities.

On Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the beginning of local counter-terrorist events in Nagorno-Karabakh "in order to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan." Baku underscored that civilians and civilian infrastructure facilities are not the targets.