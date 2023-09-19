Chances for Baku-Yerevan peace settlement exist — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia sees an opportunity for a peace settlement between Baku and Yerevan in the implementation of the existing trilateral agreements, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"There is such an opportunity (for a peace settlement - TASS). The way we see it, it is the agreements that we rely on. We continue our contacts both with Baku and Yerevan," Peskov said.

He also commented on the opinion of Armenia’s special envoy Edmond Marukyan to the effect that it was "the turn of the United States to decide what measures can be used" to achieve peace.

"There should be no queue here, there should be concrete efforts based on a real and tangible legal basis, which makes it possible to reach a peace settlement," Peskov emphasized.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had launched anti-terrorist measures of a local nature in Nagorno-Karabakh. The ministry specified that its goals were to ensure the provisions of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia of November 9, 2020 and the disarmament and withdrawal of the Armenian military from the territory. Yerevan said that Baku was trying to "complete the policy of ethnic cleansing" and that Armenian military personnel was absent from Karabakh. Russia called on the sides to stop the bloodshed and return to a political and diplomatic settlement.