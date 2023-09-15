Supplies of US ATACMS to Kiev unable to change situation on battlefield — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Washington's possible supplies of long-range ATACMS missiles to Kiev will merely continue the United States' reckless policy of escalation with no chances of changing the situation on the battlefield, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told the media.

"It’s non-stop escalation, disregard for the obvious risks associated with it, and an absolutely reckless, unrestrained, essentially absurd policy of support for the regime in Kiev," Ryabkov said in reply to a TASS question about the possibility of the US supplying ATACMS to Ukraine.

"This will not change the situation on the battlefield. The Americans dismiss offhand any alternative and sensible approaches to this problem. Steps of this kind make it difficult to introduce at least some shades of common sense into the West’s general policy," Ryabkov said.

He added that all NATO countries and many US partners preferred to follow Washington’s policy guidelines.

"This conscious policy of escalation is leading to the abyss, by and large," Ryabkov concluded.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the US was close to approving the supply of long-range ATACMS or GMLRS missiles armed with cluster warheads to Ukraine. According ABC, the United States might include ATACMS in the next package of military aid to Kiev. But, as Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller told a news briefing, Washington had revised its stance regarding the possible deliveries of ATACMS to Ukraine and was not sending them to Kiev.

ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers can be launched with the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. Kiev has repeatedly asked Washington to provide this weapon.