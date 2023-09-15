Relations between Russia, DPRK immune to Kiev’s 'underhanded' tricks — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the notorious Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) database is merely the latest provocation by the Kiev regime, an act that will not be able to sow discord between Moscow and Pyongyang, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told journalists.

"This is yet another provocation by the Kiev regime, an attempt to intimidate us all, a futile attempt, just like everything that the Mirotvorets website and those representatives of the Kiev regime standing behind it are doing. I am confident that our friendship with North Korea cannot be weakened by any provocative, underhanded actions," he said, replying to a question from TASS. "The Kiev regime or any other regime is incapable of doing so," Galuzin noted.

As reported earlier, Kim was included in the Mirotvorets database which lists the personal data of those people that the portal’s founders deem to be Ukraine’s enemies. The reasons for his inclusion, among others, are listed as "infringing on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" and abetting Russia. The website lists the North Korean leader’s personal data and points out sanctions against him by various countries worldwide. He was included in the database on September 6.