Air defense forces down another drone over Russia’s Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Air defenses of the Russian Defense Ministry downed another drone over the Bryansk Region, Alexander Bogomaz, governor of Russia’s borderline region, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Ukrainian troops attempted to carry out another drone attack. Air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Bryansk Region. There were no casualties or damage," Bogomaz wrote.

There were no casualties or damage as a result of three more drone attacks over another two districts and the Starodub municipality, the governor reported earlier. Emergency services are working at the scene.

The Russian top brass reported more downed drones over the region once on Wednesday evening and twice in the early hours of Thursday.