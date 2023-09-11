Medvedev advocates pausing relations with EU in answer to ban on imports of personal items

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has called for suspending diplomatic relations with the EU in response to the EU decision to bar Russian citizens from entering the EU with everyday personal items, calling it a spit in the face of every Russian.

"What should we do about it? Certainly not impose tit-for-tat retaliatory restrictions on EU citizens. We are not racists, in contrast to many leaders of those countries whose relatives served in the SS (Schutzstaffel, the notorious paramilitary organization under Germany’s Nazi regime - TASS). Moreover, those [Europeans] who travel here usually have a love and appreciation for Russia. It would be better just to suspend diplomatic relations with the EU for a while. And to call our diplomatic personnel home," Medvedev suggested, commenting on the European Commission's clarification on the EU’s ban on importing automobiles, smartphones, suitcases and shampoo, among an entire range of items, into the EU from Russia, even for strictly personal use.

Medvedev mockingly "praised" the EU leaders, calling them "straightforward and honest Brussels bosses" who "told all Russians directly and without beating around the bush: you are second-class people for us." And the EU’s decision is clearly not meant as just punishment for what Brussels sees as the "criminal and aggressive regime in the Kremlin."

Rather, "this is a spit in the face of every citizen of Russia," Medvedev emphasized.

In suggesting measures to suspend Moscow’s diplomatic relations with the EU, Medvedev noted that only such a move could make Brussels officials truly afraid, "because embassies are [traditionally] evacuated before certain very specific events."

"Who knows what else these 'orcs' from that immense 'Mordor' are capable of?" Medvedev asked sarcastically, using a common derogatory slur used in the West to refer to Russia and Russians, equating them to the goblin-like humanoid creatures in J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novel "The Lord of the Rings."

The European Commission's clarification dated September 8 bans the import from Russia to the EU of goods listed in Annex 21 to EU Regulation No. 833/2014, regardless of the purpose of their use and the duration of stay in the EU, including cars with less than 10 seats. The EC emphasized that it does not matter whether the vehicles are being used for private or commercial purposes. The list contains a wide range of all sorts of items from cellular telephones and audio and video recording devices, to suitcases, hold-alls, articles of clothing, toothpaste, shampoo and other hygiene products.