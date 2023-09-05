UNSC needs no new Western members — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 5. /TASS/. Western countries use a tacit veto in the UN Security Council by means of their allies’ votes so there is no need to expand the organization by adding more Western nations, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"The right to veto is not merely a working method, it is the cornerstone of the entire architecture of the Security Council and a guarantee of balanced decisions within the council," he said. "But it doesn’t mean that working methods and approaches that may facilitate compromises are not needed. Willingness to negotiate, demonstrate wisdom and pragmatism, as well as to listen to and heed other colleagues is needed."

"Some permanent members of the council are quick to criticize the use of the right to veto, humbly keeping silent that they don’t need this veto," he noted. "Since they have eight votes and, as a matter of fact, they use a hidden veto, there is no need to use the real one. That is why the Security Council does not need to expand by adding more Western unanimous members."