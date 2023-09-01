Putin, Erdogan to discuss future Russia-Turkey cooperation, global issues

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey will discuss future cooperation between the two countries and a number of global issues at their upcoming meeting in Sochi, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"Sochi will host talks between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on September 4. The parties are expected to discuss issues related to the future of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation and pressing global problems," the statement reads.

It will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the grain deal was terminated. Putin and Erdogan last met in person in the Kazakh capital of Astana on October 13, 2022. However, the presidents of Russia and Turkey maintain constant contact. Their latest telephone conversation took place on August 2. The Turkish leader last visited Russia a little over a year ago, holding a meeting with Putin in Sochi on August 5, 2022.