Russian Su-24 jet destroyed Ukrainian military motorboat, crew in Black Sea — ministry

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A Russian naval air force Su-24 jet has destroyed another Ukrainian military motorboat and its crew east of Snake Island in the Black Sea, Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that the Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation destroyed four high-speed military motorboats carrying a Ukrainian landing force of up to 50 people in the Black Sea. The ministry later said that another motorboat and its crew had been destroyed east of Snake Island.