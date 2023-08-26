Special op participants see Ukrainian conflict as existential for Russia — Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian conflict is being perceived as existential by the participants of the special military operation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS and RT.

"For us, this is the choice of existence and this is precisely how this conflict should be treated. This is exactly how our leadership sees it but this is not the most important part: this is precisely how our people perceive it, including those who are today at the frontline, who are defending our country," the politician said.

He reiterated that the Russian leadership had repeatedly stated that the Ukrainian conflict is existential for our country: "Since there is a choice whether we will exist as a large historic state or will be torn apart by all these enemies, various mutts running around our main adversaries."

According to Medvedev, on the assignment of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he is paying close attention to the staffing of Russia’s Armed Forces. "When I am meeting with the guys who are getting ready [to participate in the special military operation], I often talk to them and ask: ‘What is your motivation?’" According to him, they frequently respond: "If not us, who? This is the matter of our existence." "And this is invaluable," the politician stressed.