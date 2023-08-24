Russia’s UN envoy compares Ukraine to Islamic State for using terrorist methods

UNITED NATIONS, August 24. /TASS/. Ukraine uses terrorist methods like the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia - TASS), Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at the Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"And what other state, apart from the notorious Islamic State, openly promotes terrorist methods as a state policy? It prides itself on attacking and assassinating civilians, using them as suicide bombers in the dark, blackmailing them through fraudulent cyber schemes, forcing them to commit crimes in their own country? Are there many such states in the world?" he questioned.

Nebenzya added that Ukraine also openly engages in religious persecution, "banning the canonical church, depriving it of parishes and monasteries, desecrating holy sites and persecuting clergy for their faith and beliefs.".