Russia was forced to launch military operation to prevent major aggression — Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The West and the Kiev authorities planned a major act of aggression against Russia and Moscow had to launch a special military operation to prevent a fatal outcome, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an op-ed published on the aif.ru website.

"It is well-known how the West and its Kiev puppets acted in the Donbass situation. It was the same hypocrisy, the same tricks, and the same hidden agenda. Preparations were gradually being made on all possible tracks for a large-scale act of aggression against Russia. Things were following the pattern that had been implemented in a slightly hotter, mountainous country in the Caucasus 15 years earlier," Medvedev said, referring to Georgia and South Ossetia.

The politician pointed out that as far as the situation around Ukraine was concerned, "it was only by force that a fatal outcome was prevented because talks had lost all meaning."

"After failing to receive guarantees that our enemy would not join the already overdone military bloc, we made our position quite clear. We had to launch a special military operation. There is a huge difference between confidence in your partners and naivety. They failed to make fools out of us," Medvedev noted.