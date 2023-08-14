Russian troops capture six Ukrainian paratroopers in LPR

LUGANSK, August 14. /TASS/. Russian military from the 2nd Army Corps have captured six Ukrainian paratroopers near Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), a source from the corps' civil-military cooperation group told TASS.

"Our guys have taken prisoner six fighters from the Ukrainian army’s 81st Airmobile Brigade in the Belogorovka area," the source said.

In a video provided to TASS, one of the captives says that his unit was sent to storm a stronghold, some of the fighters were destroyed by artillery and the rest surrendered to Russian forces.