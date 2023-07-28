Putin looks forward to developing relations with Eritrea

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects relations to develop robustly between Russia and Eritrea, as both sides are appointing high-ranking liaisons to facilitate this.

"Russian-Eritrean ties are of a friendly nature; they continue to develop based on the principles of equality and mutual respect," Putin said at talks with Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki, noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The Russian president also mentioned the recent visit of the Eritrean president to Russia, during which "thorough negotiations" were held to discuss "promising trajectories of cooperation" and outline "concrete moves for the development" of interaction.

"Upon my instructions, a special interdepartmental working group has been set up in Russia's high-level leadership led by my aide [Maxim] Oreshkin, which will work out how to give a boost to our trade and economic cooperation," Putin said. "We expect the appointment of a coordinator on all these issues from your side," the Russian president said addressing his Eritrean counterpart.

Putin expects that interaction at the Russia-Africa summit "will contribute to strengthening ties between Russia and Eritrea."

The talks between the presidents were initially scheduled for Thursday, but were postponed to Friday due to schedule changes at the summit.