Russia held information security talks with almost every African country — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia has held international information security talks with almost all African countries, Artur Lyukmanov, director of the International Information Security Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa summit.

"We have held contacts with almost all African countries, sometimes communicating on the sidelines, sometimes in brief meetings. There was an important event yesterday: Minister [of Foreign Affairs] Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov signed an agreement with the Minister of Digital Communications of Zimbabwe - an intergovernmental agreement on international information security," said the official, who is also a Russian special presidential envoy for international cooperation in the field of information security.

