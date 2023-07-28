Ukraine’s military fires 70 shells at Belgorod Region, one civilian wounded — governor

BELGOROD, July 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired about 70 shells at the Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine over the past day, wounding a civilian, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Shebekinsky urban district, the village of Krasnoye was shelled from a mortar, with one mortar round fired. A man suffered a fragmentation wound of his leg. He was taken to the hospital where doctors rendered him all necessary assistance. He was sent home for outpatient treatment. Also, a combine harvester was damaged by shell fragments. Six mortar rounds were fired at the village of Terezovka and five at the Pankov farmstead. Three tank shells were fired at the village of Belyanka while two mortar rounds were launched at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka and the village of Leninsky each and six mortar rounds were fired at the Shebekino automobile checkpoint," the regional governor said.

In the Belgorodsky district, the Ukrainian military fired seven artillery shells against the village of Zhuravlyovka and dropped three grenades from a drone on July 27. In the Borisovsky district, the Ukrainian military fired five mortar rounds against the farmstead of Lozovaya Rudka, he said.

In the Valuisky district, the village of Verigovka came under fire, with four shells fired. In the Volokonovsky district, the Ukrainian military fired 15 mortar rounds against the outskirts of the village of Stary, the governor said.

"In the Graivoronsky urban district, the outskirts of the villages of Mokraya Orlovka and Spodaryushino came under mortar fire, with four and two mortar rounds fired, respectively. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, five artillery shells were fired against the outskirts of the village of Kolotilovka, with no consequences," he said.