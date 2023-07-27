Russian Defense Minister Shoigu meets Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang

TOKYO, July 27. /TASS/. On July 26 in Pyongyang North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received a Russian military delegation led by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The meeting will serve to further deepen ties between Russia and North Korea. According to the KCNA, the Russian Defense Minister handed a personal message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim Jong-un. It is noted that the North Korean leader expressed gratitude for the message. Also, according to the agency, Shoigu and Kim Jong-un exchanged gifts.

According to the KCNA, the parties exchanged views on issues of national, regional and international security. The agency stressed that the assessments of the two sides on the issues discussed coincided.