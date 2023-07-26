Ukrainian forces fire over 90 rounds on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, July 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have fired more than 90 rounds of munitions on populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours, with no casualties or destruction reported, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In the Shebekino municipal district, six mortar shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, five mortar shells each were fired at the village of Pankov and the town of Leninsky, while two mortar shells were fired at the village of Terezovka. No one was injured and no damage was incurred. As well, the town of Murom came under mortar fire, with one shell landing. There are no casualties. Power supply to several streets was cut off, but was promptly restored," Gladkov blogged.

According to him, three artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlevka in the Belgorod Region on July 25. Also, Ukrainian troops dropped two grenades from a drone, the governor added. "The village of Shchetinovka was shelled by artillery pieces and a grenade launcher; ten artillery shells and 29 grenades were recorded," Gladkov wrote.

In the Borisovka district, an explosive device was dropped from a quadcopter on the outskirts of the town of Kazachye-Rudchenskoye. In the Volokonovka district, 25 mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Stary, while in the Grayvoronsky municipal district five mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Spodariushino, and one mortar shell was fired at the village of Dronovka.

In the Krasnaya Yaruga district, the outskirts of the town of Prilesye came under mortar fire, with three rounds landing. Also, a fragmentation munition was dropped from a drone in the vicinity of the town Grafovka. No casualties or destruction were reported from either of these population centers.