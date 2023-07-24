Russian Foreign Intelligence Service slams US sanctions 'gesture of weakness, confusion'

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The US sanctions against Director of the Serbian Security Intelligence Agency Aleksandar Vulin violate international law and are a gesture of weakness and confusion, the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

"Illegal sanctions that violate the norms of international law, with which the weakening US is trying to intimidate its geopolitical opponents, are a gesture of weakness and confusion, but in no way a gesture of strength," the SVR said in a statement.

According to the service, Washington's restrictions "have become a kind of 'quality mark' for courageous and nationally oriented politicians."