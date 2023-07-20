Russian-Iranian strategic partnership treaty still in the works — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The preparation of a new international treaty on strategic partnership between Russia and Iran continues, and the sides reaffirm their interest in signing this document, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Thursday.

"The preparation of a new large international treaty continues. The sides reaffirm their interest in promptly completing this process and signing this document," the diplomat said, answering a question about potential complications due to Tehran’s protest, expressed to the Russian envoy over the joint statement, made after the strategic dialogue meeting between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Zakharova pointed out that the outcome of the July 10 Russia-GCC Strategic dialogue meeting in Moscow was discussed during the July 18 phone call between the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran.

"It was noted, and it was also said in the statement for the media - the foreign ministers of the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to the basic principles of international law, enshrined in the UN Charter, in their entirety and interconnection," the diplomat explained. "This includes respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity."

On July 12, Tasnim reported that the Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed protest to Russian Ambassador Alexey Dedov in regards to the joint Russia-GCC statement, which included language regarding the sovereignty of three islands in the Persian Gulf. According to Tasnim, the Foreign Ministry urged Russia to amend its position on this issue.

The sixth round of Russia-GCC ministerial negotiations within the Strategic Dialogue took place on July 11 in Moscow. After the talks, the sides adopted a joint statement and the joint plan of action for 2023-2028. The GCC Secretariat said in its statements that the foreign ministers "reaffirmed their support to all peaceful efforts, including the UAE initiative and its efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution of the issue of three islands - Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa - via bilateral negotiations or within the UN International Court." The sovereignty of these islands, located in a strategically important part of the Persian Gulf, is challenged by Iran and the UAE.