Emergencies minister reveals amount of humanitarian cargo delivered to new Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry has shipped more than 133,000 metric tons of humanitarian aid to residents of Russia’s new regions, Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov told Russian senators on Wednesday.

"Russian rescuers have been helping residents [in new Russian regions] in tackling household issues and providing medical assistance. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s convoys of trucks have delivered more than 133,000 metric tons of humanitarian cargo," he reported.

According to Kurenkov, the toughest period was between last April and this spring when Emergencies Ministry units supplied residents in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) with water.

Civil defense measures were for the first time taken in practice and rescue efforts were carried out in Volnovakha, Mariupol, Severodonetsk, Lisichansk and other cities, the official emphasized.