Russian embassy keeps an eye on situation with Konoshchenok extradited to US

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Washington is closely following the situation with Russian national Vadim Konoshchenok, who has been extradited to the United States from Estonia, and it is ready to provide the required consular assistance to him, Nadezhda Shumova, head of the consular department of the Russian embassy to the US, told reporters on Friday.

"We are closely following the situation with Russian citizen Vadim Konoshchenok, who has been extradited to the United States from Estonia. We will provide our compatriot with the required consular assistance. We will demand that the American side ensure his rights and legitimate interests," she said.

Vadim Konoshchenok, who is charged with smuggling electronics for the Russian military, was detained in Estonia on December 6. He may face a prison term of up to 30 years. Konoshchenok does not admit guilt.