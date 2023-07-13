NATO summit shows Russia needs to meet special operation’s goals — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Analysis of the latest NATO summit’s results leads to a conclusion that Russia needs to meet the goals of its special operation in Ukraine, strengthen its armed forces and develop ties with allies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has told Russia’s Channel One.

"I can briefly outline the conclusions that we have drawn with regards to the outcomes of the NATO summit. Firstly, the objectives of the special military operations must be fulfilled. Secondly, the Army, the Navy and the Aerospace Forces should be strengthened," the deputy minister told the Big Game TV show late on Thursday.

"Also, we should boost integration within unions and allied organizations where Russia is a member. And we need to further strengthen relations with the global majority, with all those who are not willing to succumb to domination and are ready to cooperate with Russia on the basis of national interests," the diplomat added.