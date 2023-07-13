Russia to choose its own path forward, but without isolating itself — Putin

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia will move only forward, choosing its own path, but without isolating itself from other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Speaking at a technology conference titled "Computation and Communication. The Quantum World," the president said that Russia’s adversaries had hoped the country would retreat and give up, but "that’s not how it will be."

"Russia will move only forward, choosing its own path, but at the same time without isolating itself from anyone," Putin stated.

The president said that the country responds to external challenges by strengthening the quality and efficiency of work and spreading freedom. He said that a similar situation occurred in 2014, "when the first wave of external sanctions became a stimulus for rapid development in some areas, including agriculture."

"Today, similar positive processes are gaining momentum in industry and in the technological realm. At the same time, we understand that in the current conditions the main thing for definitive development is to focus on priority tasks," the president said.

He listed these tasks: First, to focus on areas where Russia already possesses global-level technologies and products, for example, in nuclear energy, artificial intelligence and many other areas. Secondly, according to the head of state, it is worth focusing on those areas that are critical for the country's development, and where Russia must have its own expertise.

"We should have not only research and basic solutions, but also the entire technological and production chain, our own equipment, hardware components, software and, of course, people, or human resources," Putin said.