Russian forces repel Ukrainian attacks in LPR, says military expert

LUGANSK, July 12. /TASS/. Russian servicemen repelled around five Ukrainian attacks aimed at retaking their previous positions near the Serebryanka forestry in the Lugansk People’s Republic, retired Colonel Andrey Marochko of the LPR People’s Militia told TASS on Wednesday.

"In the area of the Serebryanka forestry, Grigorovka and Belogorovka, Ukrainian militants simultaneously attempted to go on an offensive in order to retake the positions they had lost earlier. Our troops repelled around five enemy attacks," the military expert said.

According to Marochko, the Russian military attacked Ukrainian units, using aircraft, artillery and flamethrower systems. The information about enemy losses in manpower and equipment is being specified.