UNSC doesn’t understand why there are no results of Nord Stream blast probes — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 11. /TASS/. UN Security Council doesn’t understand why there are no results of national probes into the acts of sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday, adding that Germany, Denmark, and Sweden’s letter on this matter is a mere formal reply.

"It looks like thanks to our efforts Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have begun to see that they are not merely ignoring Russia’s inquiries, but are disregarding the UN Security Council opinion. And, judging by our closed-door discussions, UN Security Council members are growing discontent over the lack of any information about the investigations," he said.

"As a result, having received another ‘yellow card’ from the majority of the Council members, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Stockholm decided to issue the letter that was circulated yesterday," Nebenzya went on to say. "Regrettably, it looks like a formal reply and cannot substitute for a full-fledged briefing for the Council members where we can ask questions we now have a lot.".