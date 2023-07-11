Putin’s format of participation in BRICS summit in South Africa still undecided — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin has not yet decided whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally attend the BRICS (an association of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit next month in South Africa or whether he will take part in it in another format, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We're still considering various options. We will inform you as soon as the president makes a decision," Peskov told a news briefing.

The BRICS summit will take place in the South African city of Johannesburg on August 22-24. South African Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said earlier in the year that the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would soon complete consultations with other BRICS leaders on the summit details.