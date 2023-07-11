Ukrainian military fires about 70 munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired about 70 munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday.

"Sixteen artillery shells were fired at the Karabanovo settlement in the Valuysky Urban District, and 18 unidentified munitions were fired at the Dolgoye settlement. The attacks caused no casualties or damage. In the Shebekino Urban District, eight mortar shells were fired at the Novaya Tavolzhanka settlement, four at the Sereda settlement and another two at the Maryino village. There were no casualties or damage in the district," the governor wrote on Telegram.

According to Gladkov, three artillery shells were fired at the Zhuravlyovka settlement in the Belgorodsky District. In addition, the enemy dropped an explosive device from a drone on a tractor, causing it to burn down. No one was hurt. In the Borisovsky District, the outskirts of the Bogun-Gorodok and Kazachye-Rudcheskoye settlements came under mortar attack; five shells were fired at each of the settlements. Three artillery shells hit the outskirts of the Repyakhovka settlement in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District.