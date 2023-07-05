About 170 landings registered in Belgorod Region in past 24 hours — governor

BELGOROD, July 5. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces fired about 170 munitions at the Belgorod Region and dropped several explosive devices from drones. A female civilian was hospitalized, and several houses and cars were damaged, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel Wednesday.

In Grayvoronovksy district, 6 mortar shells were fired at Novostroyevka-Vtoraya, injuring no one. A direct hit damaged a house, power lines and a gas pipeline. A total of 14 shell landings were registered in Dronovka; the enemy also dropped an explosive from a drone. No one was injured, but the attack disrupted power supply and damaged a communications infrastructure facility, the governor said.

In Belgorodsky district, 9 artillery shells were fired and an explosive was dropped at the settlement of Zhuravlyovka; 10 artillery munitions were fired and 3 explosive devices were dropped at the settlement of Naumovka. Seven artillery shells were fired at Krasny Khutor, 3 were fired at Ustinka. A drone was downed in Bochkovka. Five explosives were dropped in Schetinovka, Gladkov said.

In Shebekinsky district, 10 mortar shells were fired at the settlement of Bondarenkov, 3 were fired at Sereda; 6 artillery shells were fired at Grafovka, 2 were fired at Korovino. The Shebekino car checkpoint was attacked with mortar and a grenade launcher.

In Borisovsky district, outskirts of the settlement of Bogun-Gorodok was shelled with mortars: 17 landings were registered. The enemy also dropped 3 explosive devices.

In Volokonovsky district, the enemy shelled outskirts of Stary with mortar and tank cannon - 30 landings were registered.

In Krasnoyaruzhsky district, nine artillery shells were fired at the outskirts of Prilesye, two explosive devices were dropped in the woods near Terebreno. The enemy fired artillery at outskirts of Staroselye and Terebreno.

As previously reported, 12 Grad rockets were fired at the residential area of Valuyki. Air defense systems downed three incoming targets and one drone. A woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, she was provided with all necessary medical aid.

Various damage was caused to 9 private households and 7 vehicles, Gladkov said.