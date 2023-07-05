Russia to participate in reconstruction of sugar plantations in Cuba — envoy

HAVANA, July 5. /TASS/. Russia may participate in reconstruction of plantations of sugar cane and plants processing it in Cuba, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli told TASS, adding that two Russian agriculture holdings are discussing respective projects in Cuba.

"Cuba has been facing a decline in the production of sugar cane in recent years due to the shortage of fertilizers, due to hurricane and floods that swept across the island. Whereas sugar cane is rum <…> Now our companies plan to come here, including to the sugar sector. Everything is at the discussion stage so far. However, the issue is about two large agriculture holdings being interested in working here on reconstruction of plantations of sugar cane and plants processing it," he said.

In particular, the issue is also about supplies of equipment for the sector, the diplomat added.