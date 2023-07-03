Ukraine’s military fires 140 rockets at borderline Belgorod Region in past day — governor

BELGOROD, July 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired about 140 munitions at settlements of the Belgorod Region bordering on Ukraine and dropped several explosives from drones over the past day, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"In the Grayvoronsky urban district, the outskirts of the settlement of Gorkovsky were shelled from a mortar, with four mortar rounds fired. The village of Dronovka was shelled by 17 mortar rounds, including 14 shells that hit the village’s outskirts. The enemy also dropped an explosive from a drone. An electric power transmission line, a gas pipeline and a communications infrastructural facility were damaged. Various damage was registered at four households where the roofing, a fence and windows were impaired. On the outskirts of the village of Novostroyevka-Vtoraya, an explosive was dropped from a drone," the governor said.

In the Belgorod district, 12 artillery shells were fired at the village of Shchetinovka on July 2 and the settlement was also shelled by 20 grenade launcher rounds. The Ukrainian military dropped two explosives from drones in the village of Krasny Khutor and fired five artillery shells against the settlement of Nekhoteyevka, the governor said.

In the Borisovsky district, five explosives were dropped from Ukrainian drones on the outskirts of the settlement of Lozovaya Rudka and two on the outskirts of the village of Tsapovka. In the Volokonovsky district, the Ukrainian military fired 48 mortar rounds against the outskirts of the village of Stariy and two artillery shells at the outskirts of the village of Tishanka, he said.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked the outskirts of the village of Staroselye, the governor said.

"In the Shebekino urban district, 17 mortar rounds were fired at the village of Pervomaisky, eight at the village of Terezovka, four at the settlement of Maryino and one at the settlement of Mukhin. There are no injuries or destruction in any of the settlements of the urban district as a result of the shelling," the regional governor said.