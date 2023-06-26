Lavrov slams allegations about Russia’s plans to blow up ZNPP as nonsense

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed allegations from the West and Kiev that Russia is plotting to blow up the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as nonsense.

"This is utter nonsense, we have said this many times," he said in an interview with the RT television channel on Monday.

"The fact that this overused warning has been surfacing in the media space for some time, primarily out of the mouths of the Kiev regime’s representatives, means only one thing: these people have been trained to wage information warfare by the Anglo-Saxons, the Poles and even by the Balts, who have become senior comrades for Ukraine," he said.

"If the results of this training are as deplorable as they are unconvincing, then I am sorry for the money Western taxpayers have to spend to pay the wages of the instructors who are training such unfit and inept pupils," Lavrov said.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and has six power units with an aggregate capacity of 6 GW. Russian forces took control of the facility in February 2022. Since then, Ukrainian troops have been periodically shelling both Energodar’s residential quarters and the plant’s territory, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.