Four missiles used in attack on Chongar Bridge linking Kherson Region, Crimea — probe

GENICHESK, June 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces fired four missiles at the Chongar Bridge connecting Crimea with the Kherson Region on Thursday morning, said a spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee’s Military Investigation Division for the Joint Group of Forces.

"According to preliminary data, four unidentified missiles hit [the bridge]," he told reporters. According to the spokesman, missile fragments with French markings were found at the scene.

The bridges between Crimea and the Kherson Region that suffered damage in the Ukrainian missile attack will be repaired in a few days with the help of construction specialists brought in from other Russian regions, Acting Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said. "Experts and builders from the Rostov Region have been dispatched here. As a construction engineer, I can see that regular traffic will be restored in a few days and things will return to where they were before this morning," he told reporters.

Saldo said earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces had shelled bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and Crimea, presumably using British-made Storm Shadow missiles. There were no casualties but the surface of the bridges was damaged. Saldo specified that vehicle traffic between the Kherson Region and Crimea continued via an alternative backup route.