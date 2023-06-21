Russia bars entry to 48 Australians as reciprocal measure — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia bars entry to 48 Australian citizens as a reciprocal measure to Australia’s sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday, adding that the Russian blacklist will continue to be updated.

"In response to politically motivated sanctions against Russian citizens and legal entities, imposed by the Australian government within the framework of the collective West’s Russophobic campaign, entry will be barred indefinitely for 48 Australians - military-industrial complex contractors, reporters and municipal deputies that form the anti-Russian agenda in this country," the Ministry said.

"Considering that the official Canberra has no intention to abolish the anti-Russian course and continues to produce new sanctions measures, the work on updating the Russian blacklist will continue," the Ministry said.

Earlier, Australia blacklisted a number of Russian nationals and 20 largest Russian enterprises. Overall, the Australian anti-Russian sanctions list includes over 1,000 Russian citizens and over 300 enterprises.