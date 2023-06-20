Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk wounded two civilians, including a child — city mayor

DONETSK, June 20. /TASS/. A man and a child were wounded in Donetsk’s Kirovsky district as a result of Ukrainian shelling, city mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Tuesday.

"According to additional information, a man born in 1941 and a child born in 2013 were wounded as a result of shelling of the Kirovsky district," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of the city administration earlier reported the death of a man as a result of Ukrainian shelling. According to the DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center (JCCC), Ukrainian forces shelled the town from artillery of 155mm NATO caliber.