MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military sustained heavy casualties in its attempts to attack Russian troops in two Zaporozhye frontline sectors, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said on Tuesday.

"In the Vasilyevka direction and directly in the Orekhov-Pologi area, everything is under control. We repulsed all the attacks there and the enemy sustained heavy casualties and is obviously licking its wounds now," the regional official said in a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live television channel.

The Ukrainian military is regrouping its forces and bringing up reserves, he said.

"Taking advantage of the rainy weather and the abundance of mud, they are now regrouping and moving up reserves and, correspondingly, demining minefields for new attacks from new directions," Rogov said.

The regional official earlier said that tense battles were underway near the settlement of Vremevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.