MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Today there is no even ‘fragile foundation’ for talks with the Kiev regime, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Today there are no pre-requisites for accords. Moreover, today there is no foundation, even fragile, for building any dialogue. We see: first, the regime is unwilling, second, it is unready and third, it is not allowed by its handlers [to hold negotiations], as we can say, without any equivoques," Peskov said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program, an excerpt of which was posted by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.

As the Kremlin press secretary pointed out, "that is why, there are no pre-requisites for negotiations now".

The Russian presidential spokesman earlier said that Russia would seek ensuring its own security, which excluded NATO’s expansion to the country’s borders and Ukraine’s admission to the military alliance. Peskov also earlier pointed out that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statement on Ukraine’s potential NATO membership suggested Kiev’s "unpreparedness, unwillingness and inability" to address existing problems at a negotiating table.