Lavrov in Dushanbe to discuss further coordination with Tajikistan in CSTO, CIS, SCO

DUSHANBE, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday continues his visit to Tajikistan where he’s expected to be received by the country’s president, Emomali Rahmon, and hold talks with his counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

It is expected that the issues of regional security and threats from Afghanistan, US military-biological activity in the CIS, as well as Tajik-Kyrgyz settlement, will be addressed during the bilateral meetings in Dushanbe, the Tajik capital. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced ahead of the visit that bilateral relations in political, trade, economic and humanitarian areas will also be discussed. Special attention will be paid to further deepening the coordination of the two countries in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, CIS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the UN, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.