Putin highlights Kiev's attempts to interfere with Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev attempts to throw the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant into disarray by using "some dirty devices."

"Citizens of Ukraine <...> still need to know what the current leadership of this country is pushing for and just understand that there are <...> threats related, for example, to attempts to disrupt work at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant or to use some dirty devices of this kind related to the nuclear industry," he said on Tuesday, commenting on this morning's drone attack on Moscow.

Putin pointed out that the Russian side had already said this on several occasions. "We know what they (the Kiev authorities - TASS) have in mind," the head of state pointed out. The president emphasized that "they will always blame everything exactly on Russia." "But that's not true. We did not unleash this war: I repeat, in 2014, the Kiev regime unleashed the war in Donbass, and we are not the ones using the means that the Ukrainian movers and shakers use," Putin said. According to him, the attack on peaceful civilian facilities in Moscow is further confirmation of that.

"Moscow's air defense system worked smoothly, satisfactorily," Putin said. At the same time, he pointed out, "However, there is work to be done."

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack involved eight unmanned aerial vehicles, five of which were shot down by the Pantsir-S missile system and the remaining three were suppressed by electronic warfare. Two people in Moscow sought medical attention for minor injuries. A number of buildings sustained minor damage.