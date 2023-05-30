Moscow’s air defense system works satisfactory — Putin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assessed the operation of Moscow’s air defense system during Tuesday’s drone attack as satisfactory and promised to increase its density.

"Moscow’s air defense system worked routinely, satisfactory," he said on Tuesday. "Although, there is something to work on."

"We faced similar problems at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria," he said, adding that "the territory of the Hmeymim airbase is incomparable with that of Moscow - a large European megapolis."

"In general, it’s clear what needs to be done to increase the density of the capital’s air defense systems. And we will do just that," he pledged.