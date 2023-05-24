Russia supports fostering partnership in BRICS — top security official

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to continue developing comprehensive cooperation in BRICS, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said at a meeting with his colleagues in the alliance on Wednesday.

"We support the further promotion of the strategic partnership in the ‘group of five’ on all key directions," he said.

Patrushev assured that Russia highly appreciates the achieved level and nature of relations within the alliance. He noted that they fully comply with the interests of all five countries.

"We welcome the successful start of the South African chairmanship in BRICS," he added. "We are ready to provide comprehensive support to our South African partners," the top security official concluded.

BRICS member states include Russia, Brazil, China, India and South Africa.