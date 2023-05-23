Kremlin mum on potential meeting between Putin, Chinese envoy

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The details of Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui’s visit to Moscow are still being worked out, Russian presidential press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, told TASS on Tuesday when asked about his possible meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Currently, the details of the visit are being coordinated. When there is clarity about his schedule, we will give an update," he said.

A source told TASS earlier in the day that the Chinese envoy is expected to visit Russia on May 26.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced earlier that the Chinese envoy would visit Russia, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, and France for consultations on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. He visited Kiev on May 16-17.