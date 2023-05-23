Putin to take part in Eurasian Economic Union summit in Moscow from May 24-25

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to make a speech at a plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum on Wednesday and take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Thursday, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the events of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Moscow. On May 24, the Russian president will address the plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum, which is dedicated to the subject of ‘Eurasian integration in a multipolar world.’ On May 25, Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the statement, the event will focus on reviewing the progress of the implementation of the priorities of the Russian presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2023. For example, that will concern energy and food security, technological and financial independence, acceleration of digital transformation, elimination of regulatory and trade barriers, development of transport infrastructure. International activities of the Eurasian Economic Union and expansion of trade and economic ties with third countries and regional organizations will also be discussed.

In addition, Putin will hold a series of meetings with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the summit.