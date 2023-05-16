West seeking to undermine security, stability in Central Asia — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 16. /TASS/. Some Western countries are seeking to undermine security and stability in Central Asia and slow its economic development, including by means of threats of sanctions, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"Against the background of our country’s consistent efforts to create a zone of peace, trust and cooperation in Central Asia, of special concern is the fact that some Western countries are seeking to undermine stability and security in the region, weaken its economic development, including by means of sanctions threats," he said at a session of the UN General Assembly.

"No good will come out of this. First of all, it concerns those who are trying to impose their worldview, which is far from being peaceful," he added.