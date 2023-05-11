Russian MFA blasts seizure of Malofeyev’s assets as ‘outright robbery’

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The seizure of the US assets of Konstantin Malofeyev, the founder of the Tsargrad television channel, is "outright robbery," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Thursday.

"This much is obvious to everybody who isn’t willing to obediently follow US guidelines: This is outright robbery that’s politically motivated. Through illegitimate machinations, the US is engaged in the confiscation of assets belonging to foreign citizens who fell out of its favor - contrary to the fundamental principles that guarantee the sanctity of private property," she said.

The diplomat said Washington doesn’t hide the fact that seizing Malofeyev’s assets won’t be the last such case and they intend to continue the "egregious practice of expropriating private assets.".