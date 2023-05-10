Russian forces strike three Ukrainian army brigades in past day

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian forces uncovered the movement of three Ukrainian army brigades and delivered strikes on the enemy forces in the Chervonopopovka and Serebryansky forestry areas in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk reported on Wednesday.

"In the Chervonopopovka area and in the area of the Serebryansky forestry, reconnaissance forces and capabilities of the battlegroup Center uncovered the movement of the personnel from the Ukrainian army’s 25th air assault, 58th motorized infantry and 95th air assault brigades. The enemy sustained personnel losses as a result of strikes by aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup Center," the spokesman said in a video released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on its Telegram channel.

In the Krasny Liman area, artillery units of Russia’s battlegroup Center delivered strikes on the areas of the amassed enemy manpower and equipment, Savchuk said.

The battlegroup’s bomber aircraft delivered strikes in areas near the settlements of Petrovskoye, Terny and Serebryanka against the Ukrainian army’s strongholds and temporary deployment sites, the spokesman said.

"Air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle," he said.