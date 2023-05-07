Decision on Syria shows LAS countries’ intent to conduct independent policy — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The decision by the foreign ministers of the League of Arab States (LAS) to reinstate Syria’s membership shows the intent of Arab countries to conduct independent policy on the global arena, according to a commentary by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova published on Sunday.

"Moscow welcomes this long-awaited step which became a logical result of the process of returning Syria to the ‘Arab family’ which is gaining momentum," the diplomat said, commenting on the May 7 decision by the Council of LAS Foreign Ministers. "We proceed from the premise that reinstating Syria’s participation in the operations of the LAS, with it being one of its founding countries, will facilitate a healthier atmosphere in the Middle Eastern region and the swiftest overcoming of the consequences of the Syrian crisis."

"We think that the decision of the Council of LAS Foreign Ministers has demonstrated the Arab countries’ aspiration to bolster coordination of actions in the interests of settling pertinent regional and international issues and confirmed their intent to continue conducting their independent policy on the global stage based on their core interests in the future," Zakharova added.

"We expect that Arab countries will increase their support for the Syrian Arab Republic in resolving the issues of its post-conflict recovery which is hindered by illegitimate unilateral sanctions against Damascus," the spokeswoman highlighted.